Hudson Police investigating swatting incident at high school

HUDSON, MASS. — Hudson Police are investigating after an alleged swatting call was made to the high school Wednesday morning.

Officials said the call reported that students inside the school were armed. After two sweeps of the building, police determined the report was unfounded.

The school was placed on lockdown while the building was cleared. Police said there is no danger or threat to students at this time, and they will have an increased presence on school grounds for the duration of the day.

Massachusetts State Police K-9 units assisted in the search, and students were moved to the gymnasium.

Police said swatting calls are intended to generate a large police response and warned that other school districts may have received similar calls.

In a statement to families, Hudson Public Schools said the call was made using artificial intelligence, also known as AI.

District officials said schools would not be dismissed for the day. Caregivers who wish to dismiss their child may do so once law enforcement has left the high school campus.

“We understand that this morning’s situation was unsettling and scary for caregivers, students, and staff,” the statement says.

“We have counselors available to support students who need to speak with someone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group