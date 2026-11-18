BOSTON (AP) — Newly signed Boston Red Sox slugger Jake Bauers, fresh off his World Series triumph with the Milwaukee Brewers, says he’s grateful for the chance to play in a city that he and his wife, Lauren, had always circled on the schedule during his major league career.

“Boston’s one of those cities where we’ve always been excited to go,” Bauers said as the Red Sox introduced him on Tuesday, noting that his mother-in-law has run the Boston Marathon. “Now that we get the chance to put down roots here, call this place home, we’re extremely grateful.”

The Red Sox finalized a four-year, $58 million deal with Bauers that rewards the first baseman for a breakout season that included being voted MVP of the National League Championship Series. He gets $16 million in each of the first two seasons, $15 million in 2029 and $11 million in 2030. Bauers would receive a $2 million assignment bonus each time he is traded.

Bauers won’t be playing first base full time for the Red Sox, who have Willson Contreras at the position.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow said the team coveted Bauers’ bat, and that he’ll serve as a designated hitter who can play first base or the outfield as needed.

Bauers “has enough power to hit the ball out of any park but is a particularly great fit here for Fenway (Park) given his ability to hit the ball in the air to left field,” Breslow said. “So, we expect a huge season and a lot of doubles incoming.”

Bauers never had more than 372 at-bats and never hit more than 12 homers in his first six seasons. He considered retiring before emerging as a power threat to help lead the Brewers to the title.

The left-handed-hitting Bauers, 31, set career highs with a .266 batting average, .874 OPS, 26 home runs and 86 RBIs.

He was a postseason star, including in Milwaukee’s NLCS sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit a go-ahead homer off two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to end an 11-pitch at-bat in a 6-2 victory in Game 3 at Los Angeles.

“There’s no doubt that he had many options and the fact that he chose to further his career with us is special and we’re excited,” Breslow said.

Added Bauers: “Winning a championship was an addicting feeling, and so I think over the next four years, the goal is to bring a World Series back to Boston.”

Bauers played for Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Seattle and the New York Yankees before finding a home with Milwaukee in 2024. His .235 batting average in 2025 was his career high before his 2026 breakout.

Bauers was drafted in 2013 by the San Diego Padres. He hit .202 for the Yankees in 2023 and batted .199 the following season with Milwaukee. He considered ending his playing career before learning his wife was pregnant. He says he returned because the family needed health insurance.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group