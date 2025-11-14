How to protect yourself from holiday scammers

DEDHAM, Mass. — Grace Buscher is a Quincy-based Technology Educator, and this time of year, the holidays, she’s focused on helping the elderly avoid high-pressure, high-tech scams.

“It’s important to know. There is no safe valley. It’s your phone, your landline, your iPad,” Buscher said.

She knows scammers will try anything to get your information and your hard-earned money.

And at the holidays, the Package Delivery scam is common.

“Christmas, you’re going to have more of your UPS, can’t find your address, we’ve got your package, please give us your information and we’ll deliver it to you. No!” Buscher said.

Another common holiday scam: a call, text, or email about a large, unexpected bill or service.

The scammer wants you to contact them.

“They basically come out and say you have re-upped your anti-virus, and we’re going to charge you whatever. It’s an enormous amount. Or you’ve ordered a cell phone and we’re charging it for you. We’re just checking to make sure it’s really you. Well, that’s the scam to make sure, because you’ve got to give them your information,” Buscher said.

This week, 35-year-old Yi Peng Luo was arrested for allegedly trying to scam an Essex resident out of $15,000 in a tech support scheme.

He pleaded Not Guilty at his arraignment.

He allegedly sent the victim of a Fake Email from Apple support

“If it doesn’t seem right, it’s probably not. That’s the biggest takeaway. If it seems strange, it is strange,” said Essex Police Chief Thomas Shamshak.

Grace Buscher’s best advice: never let your guard down.

“Your pessimism is going to be your savior,” she said.

If you feel you might be getting scammed, tell a loved one and call the police.

Remember, you always have the power to hang up the phone or delete an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

