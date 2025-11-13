Revere man accused of attempting to scam Essex resident out of $15,000 in tech support scheme

ESSEX, Mass. — A Revere man is accused of attempting to con an Essex resident out of $15,000 as part of a technical support scam.

Essex police were contacted by a family member of a resident just after noon on Wednesday, who recounted to officers her loved one was told via the internet and telephone that their computer was infected with a virus.

The scammer claimed that to fix the situation, the resident had to pay $15,000 in cash immediately, which the resident was prepared to do.

Essex police say Sergeant Daniel Bruce and Officer David Vangelist immediately responded to intercept an alleged courier at the resident’s home.

35-year-old Yi Peng Luo was arrested and charged with attempted larceny over $1,200.

Police say it is unlikely that Luo was working alone.

Luo will be arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Thursday, police say.

“If we catch you trying to scam our residents, you will be arrested,” said Essex Police Chief Thomas Shamshak. “These types of scams are increasingly common in Essex and across the Commonwealth, and I hope this arrest sends the message that we will not stand idly by and let our residents be victimized. I want to praise the rapid response of Sgt. Bruce and Officer Vangelist, who were able to detain this courier before he could leave with a resident’s money. I’d also like to thank Detective Sgt. Robert Wheway for his assistance and expertise at the scene.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group