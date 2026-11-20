BOSTON — On Thursday, JP Morgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, reported that it experienced a cyberattack, claiming it impacted its third-party service providers. Visa and Mastercard also reported a similar cyber attack involving third-party service providers this week.

Keith Wojcieszek, a managing director for Prescient and former cyber intelligence expert for the U.S. Secret Service, said there are some ways account holders can protect themselves if they believe they’ve been impacted.

“Understanding the security risks that can come about because of some cyberattacks is very important, and doing something about it after an attack is even more important,” Wojcieszek said.

Each of the companies that reported the cyberattacks said information like names and email addresses had been accessed.

“Luckily, from what I heard, there’s no financial information that was disclosed, meaning credit cards or bank account information,” Wojcieszek said.

Wojcieszek said the first step you should take if you believe you may have been impacted is to change your email password and make it unique.

“If an email is attacked and is stolen, from that point forward, you’re going to change your password, you’re gonna do multi-factor authentication, you’re gonna take proactive steps to make your cyber hygiene, as we call it, something that’s a little more clean than maybe it has been in the past,” Wojcieszek said.

When hackers gain access to email addresses, Wojcieszek said another concern to watch out for is targeted scams by email or phone relating to your bank account.

“Look out for scams, look out for people calling or texting that something went wrong in your bank account, and then you’d have to answer them,” Wojcieszek said.

JP Morgan said it’s going to be offering credit-monitoring for free to customers who were impacted, which Wojcieszek said can be a helpful tool to know when your information may have been compromised.

“It’s an alert of an account that could potentially have a lot of information there, so what they’re doing is they’re taking your name, your date of birth, sometimes your Social Security number, whatever you allow them, and they’re monitoring for it on the dark web,” Wojcieszek said.

He added that taking steps to protect your information is most important.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about it, like don’t lose sleep over it, just do the precautionary things you need to do in order to make sure that you are at less risk as possible,” Wojcieszek said.

Wojcieszek said it also helps to keep a close eye on your bank statements and information to make sure it looks correct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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