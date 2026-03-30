House in Merrimack Valley town destroyed in early morning fire

DRACUT, Mass. — A house in a Merrimack Valley town was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, officials said.

Crews en route to a medical call spotted flames shooting from a house at 1315 Bridge Street in Dracut around 3 a.m. and struck a second alarm, bringing additional help to the scene, according to the Dracut Fire Department.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before they brought the flames under control.

Dracut house fire (Photo Courtesy Dracut Fire Department)

The owners of the home weren’t inside when the fire broke out, and the structure was deemed a total loss.

There were no reported injuries to first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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