‘A horror that doesn’t end:’ Unsolved Murder of Teen Tortures Family, Friends on 30th Anniversary

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — For 30 years now, family and friends have been mourning the loss of Deanna Cremin of Somerville, with March 30th being the month and day the 17-year-old was murdered back in 1995.

Through the pain, loved ones are still left with many unanswered questions; the biggest one: Who killed Deanna?

The teenager’s body was found behind a senior housing apartment complex, which was located a block from her home. Investigators said she was strangled to death.

To help keep her name and murder case fresh in the minds of others, on Sunday, a memorial Mass at St Ann’s Parish was followed by a walk to an intersection in Somerville that is now marked by street signs that read Deanna Cremin Square.

People who attended carried heart-shaped balloons that were purple, Deanna’s favorite color, which were then tied around the signposts.

“This was a girl who had a lot of promise. You know, had a whole future ahead of her,” said Michael Pyke, Deanna’s uncle. Michael said not one day goes by that he doesn’t think of his niece, and what she could’ve been in life.

“It’s a horror that doesn’t end when you don’t have justice,” explained Pyke.

They’re pleading with the public once again, and urging anyone with information on Deanna’s unsolved murder to come forward. The confidential tip line: 617-544-7167 or friendsofdeannacremin@gmail.com

