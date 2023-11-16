‘Horrified’: NH Democratic Party offices in Laconia defaced with anti-Semitic vandalism, police say

LACONIA, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after several offices at a New Hampshire Democratic Party (NHDP) headquarters were allegedly defaced with swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs.

Laconia Police say the graffiti was found Wednesday morning at the Belknap County Democratic Committee.

This attack follows recent posts on social media by the County Committee expressing solidarity with the city’s Jewish community and a remembrance of the anniversary of Kristallnacht which took place on November 10, according to a NHDP spokesperson.

They say the office was covered in swastikas, anti-Semitic slurs, as well as flyers advertising a white supremacist group.

“We are outraged and horrified by the recent discovery of anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti at our Belknap County office in Laconia,” NHDP Chair Ray Buckley said in a statement. “This blatant display of hate, marked by swastikas, are a direct threat to our Jewish community, and we demand immediate and thorough action from law enforcement agencies.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laconia Police.

“We’re looking at any leads or connections between the different locations,” said Chief Matt Canfield.

