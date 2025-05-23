Thousands of international students at Harvard in limbo after action from Trump administration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Thousands of international students at Harvard University are now in limbo after an unprecedented action from the Trump administration.

The administration on Thursday halted Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

The Department of Homeland Security is now telling Harvard’s existing international students that they must transfer to other schools or potentially lose their legal status.

About 6,800 international students attended Harvard this year, which breaks down to approximately 27 percent of the student body.

“It’s a horrible feeling,” said Ivan Toth-Rohonyi, an international student on a visa from Hungary. “It’s unpredictable. We don’t know what’s going to happen next. We might be required to leave the country very soon.”

Toth-Rohonyi, a computer science and sociology major, told Boston 25 News he is preparing for the possibility that he won’t be able to finish his final semester at Harvard.

“I will have to transfer to another university if one will take me, or I will have to take as many gap years as they allow me to, hopefully graduate one day from here,” he said. “Overall, about my future as a student in the United States, I’m not particularly hopeful.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted the letter she sent to Harvard to her X account.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” she said. “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Harvard has turned their once-great institution into a hot-bed of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators. They have repeatedly failed to take action to address the widespread problems negatively impacting American students, and now they must face the consequences of their actions. Enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right.”

Harvard issued the following statement in response to the offensive from the federal government:

“The government’s action is unlawful. We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably. We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.”

“To me, it looks like this isn’t based on any violation of law or established policy,” Immigration Attorney Nicole Micheroni told Boston 25 News. “The letter terminating the status doesn’t cite any violations whatsoever, so that’s concerning.”

Harvard University sued the Trump administration last month over the government’s attempt to impose changes to its curriculum, admissions policies, and hiring practices.,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group