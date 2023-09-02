‘Horrendous act of violence’: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Lynn

LYNN, Mass — 1 person is dead and multiple others are injured after an overnight shooting in Lynn.

Police received a call of multiple shots fired at 189 Essex Street. Upon arrival, police found 7 victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to District Attorney Tucker, one person is dead and two others are in critical condition. 4 others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This horrendous act of violence has impacted the family of the victims, the neighborhood, and the entire city,” said DA Tucker. “We will expand every resource in pursuit of justice and holding that responsible to be accountable for perpetrating this violence.”

Family members told Boston 25 News the man called is 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. A childhood friend of Diaz arrived to mourn his death and told Boston 25′s Julianne Lima Diaz was a “great, well-respected young adult in the community.”

Anthony stopped by the scene to mourn the loss of his friend who was shot and killed early this AM. He says he met him as a child at the Boys & Girls Club and he was a great, well-respected young adult in the community @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wHgGiuhixk — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 2, 2023

A neighbor tells Boston 25 he was in his house when he heard at least 10 rounds of gunshots, tires screeching, and people screaming. He also says there was a party happening in this parking lot.

“I am outraged at this horrifying act of violence that happened on our streets, in our neighborhoods,” said Jared Nicholson, the Mayor of Lynn.

Police believe this was not a random act of violence and this was a targeted attack.

“No family should have to endure the loss of loved ones through senseless violence like this. This needs to stop,” Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the Essex Country District Attorney’s office, State police and Lynn police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 781-595-2000.





UPDATE: @LynnPoliceDept still on scene after 7 people shot early this morning.



Neighbor tells me he was in his house when he heard at least 10 rounds of gunshots, tires screeching, and people screaming.



He says there was a party happening in this parking lot@boston25 https://t.co/IpHJWOZwXq pic.twitter.com/naT9JwQewC — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 2, 2023

BREAKING: 7 people shot in Lynn early this morning. @LynnPoliceDept tells me some of the victims have serious injuries. No arrests yet, no weapons recovered.



All of the victims are adults @boston25 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 2, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 ‘Horrendous act of violence: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Lynn ‘Horrendous act of violence: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Lynn

‘This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group