‘Hope they rebuild’: Popular New England seafood restaurant likely total loss after fire, chief says

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A popular New England seafood restaurant that was damaged by a raging blaze early Tuesday is likely a total loss, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a structure fire at 629 Succotash Road in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, just before 3:45 a.m. found the Matunuck Oyster Bar engulfed in flames, according to Union Fire District Chief Steven Pinch.

Pinch said strong winds accelerated the flames as firefighters aggressively attacked the blaze.

About 35 firefighters responded to the scene, with the Union Fire District of South Kingstown bringing in seven engines, two ladder trucks, and a heavy rescue truck, according to Pinch.

Matunuck Oyster Bar fire Photo Courtesy Union Fire District of South Kingstown (Photo Courtesy Union Fire District of South Kingstown)

Firefighters battled the blaze for about 90 minutes before knocking down the flames and getting the scene under control.

While the building remains standing, Pinch said it may be a total loss.

“There is significant damage to the building,” Pinch explained. “It’s still standing, but between the water, fire, and smoke damage, the structural problems are significant.”

Pinch also expressed his sympathy for the owners of the eatery, all their workers, local customers, and guests who come from across New England, noting that this fire is particularly difficult because this time of year marks the beginning of the restaurant’s busy season.

Matunuck Oyster Bar fire Photo Courtesy Union Fire District of South Kingstown (Photo Courtesy Union Fire District of South Kingstown)

“The Matunuck Oyster Bar is a fixture in the town. It employs a lot of people. Most people in the community know someone who works there. It has a big impact on the town’s economy,” Pinch explained. “It’s tough imagining the summer going on without having the Oyster Bar open. We feel bad for the owners and all the employees who are now out of work. Hopefully, they rebuild and are even better when they reopen.”

No firefighters were injured, and there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group