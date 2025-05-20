Fire tears through popular New England seafood restaurant

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — A fire tore through a popular New England seafood restaurant on Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

The blaze broke out at Matunuck Oyster Bar at 629 Succotash Road in Wakefield, Rhode Island, shortly before 4 a.m.

Fire officials said the eatery sustained heavy damage and that wind challenged crews as they worked to knock down the flames.

Fire at Matunuck Oyster bar

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

It’s unclear if the restaurant can be salvaged or if it will need to be torn down and rebuilt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

