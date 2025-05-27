Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old man fatally shot in New Bedford

NED BEDFORD, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was found fatally shot in New Bedford.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, on Monday, around 9:10 p.m., New Bedford police responded to the area of Bedford Street and South Seventh Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 21-year-old male, who was identified as Kimberl Gedeon of New Bedford, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gedeon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

