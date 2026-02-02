Homes along Mass. coast blasted with icy spray as high tide brings huge waves

SCITUATE, Mass. — Some homes along the coast of Massachusetts were left coated in ice, and nearby roads were soaked with frigid ocean water as high tide on Monday brought huge waves to the South and North Shore.

Minor coastal flooding was a concern for several coastal communities following an offshore nor’easter that churned up rough seas over the weekend.

In Scituate, town officials were closely monitoring conditions because an estimated 11-foot high tide was expected just after 11 a.m.

Video shared by Boston 25’s Ryan Breslin showed waves breaking along the coastline that were causing splashover onto nearby roads.

Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said extremely cold temperatures increase the risk, as any seawater reaching roadways could quickly freeze, creating slippery conditions.

The town is also still dealing with large snowbanks left behind by last week’s winter storm. Those snowbanks can trap water on roads, leading to pooling and minor flooding. Crews have already used backhoes in some areas to cut channels through the snow to help drain water away from streets.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory through 2 p.m. Officials say roads are expected to remain passable, though drivers should be cautious of splashover from rough surf.

Similar concerns extend to the North Shore, including coastal areas from Salem and Gloucester to Newburyport, where high tides and wave action could also lead to minor flooding along low-lying roads.

Residents in coastal communities are urged to use caution during high tide and avoid areas prone to flooding when possible.

