‘Home from home’: Jamaica Plain pub preparing to serve as ‘Tartan’s Army’ World Cup headquarters

BOSTON — It’s been 28 years since Scotland has qualified for the World Cup. Now, bars and restaurants like The Haven in Jamaica Plain are gearing up for roughly 40,000 Scots this summer in the Boston area.

Jason Waddleton, owner of The Haven, says his bar is the only Scottish pub in Boston.

The Scottish native has plans for the bar to serve as the “Tartan Army’s” headquarters during the matches in June.

“I have manifested this,” he said Friday. “When the draw was made, it was just like hitting the jackpot. It was amazing.”

The Haven has been in business since 2010, and moved locations to Amory Street in Jamaica Plain four years ago.

He added, “You walk in here, and you definitely feel like you’re stepping into a place in Scotland.”

His pub is decked out with Scottish memorabilia — including national soccer souvenirs.

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The Tennent’s tap, he says, is a fan favorite.

“Anyone that comes in from Scotland, their eyes light up at the Tennent’s tap,” he explained.

Waddleton has been working with Tennent’s distribution team over the last four months to stock up for the World Cup.

He claims a crate of roughly 300 kegs of Tennent’s is being shipped overseas to Boston. 120 of those kegs, he said, will end up at his pub.

He told Boston 25 on Friday that his countrymen will be looking for the most popular Scottish beer.

Waddleton said Bostonians can expect, “A lot of people wearing kilts, first of all. Wearing Scotland tops, probably. Some face makeup might not be that rare either.”

He continued, “We use the term in your face. They’re open, gregarious. Just talk to them. They’re going to talk straight back to you. Very open people. I think it’s a good fit for Boston. I think people from Boston are like that, too.”

The bar plans to host Scottish trivia, whiskey tasting, live music, DJs, and a fan festival outside this Spring and Summer in preparation for the games.

He believes this will form stronger bonds between his home country and his current city.

Waddleton finished, “It will be far-reaching after the World Cup. This is what happens at these events.”

For more information about The Haven, head to thehavenjp.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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