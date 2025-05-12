‘Leaving a lasting impact’: Milton priest killed after bicycle collision with SUV

MILTON, Mass. — A priest from Milton was killed after he struck by a vehicle in Milton last week.

According to the Norfolk County DA’s office, Father James B Doran, 68, of Milton was taken to a Boston trauma center following the collision and was pronounced dead on Friday night.

The crash happened on Blue Hill Avenue near the Blue Hills Trailside Museum just before 12:45 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department.

The driver of the SUV, an 85-year-old man from Hyde Park, was not reported injured, according to DA Morrissey and Milton Police Chief John King.

Father Doran was a member of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary at the St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton.

In a statement, the congregation said, “We are saddened to share that Fr. James Doran, OMV, a cherished member of our community, was tragically killed in a bicycle accident earlier this week.”

“Fr. Jim lived a life of humble service, prayer, and devotion to Christ, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him. We ask for your prayers for the repose of his soul, for his family, and for our Oblate community,” the statement continued.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

