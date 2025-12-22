Holiday Hazards: MSPCA-Angell shares tips to keep pets safe this holiday season

Mass. — MSPCA-Angell is reminding pet owners to stay vigilant as the holiday season brings a wave of potential hazards for cats and dogs.

While many people know to keep chocolate away from pets, Dr. Susan O’Bell, service director of Angell’s Primary Care Department, notes that winter festivities introduce many other risks that often go unnoticed.

She explains that pets are more likely to get into trouble when owners are distracted, and common holiday items—from food to decorations—can lead to serious illness.

“We love our pets, but many of them have been known to get hold of things that they aren’t supposed to, and chances are that might be easier for them to do when we’re distracted or busy,” she said.

Dr. O’Bell recommends watching out for these hazards in particular:

Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which can cause serious illness or even death if too much is consumed.

Alcohol can be harmful to humans, but also to pets as it causes their blood sugars and blood pressure to drop, which can lead to seizures and respiratory failure.

Stagnant water sitting in a Christmas tree holder can be a breeding ground for bacteria that may cause vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea if consumed by a pet.

Holiday plants pose varying dangers to pets: Eating holly and mistletoe may cause gastrointestinal upset, all parts of lilies are toxic to cats and could potentially cause life-threatening kidney failure, and poinsettias may cause upset stomach.

Decorations, including ribbons and tinsel, are not necessarily toxic, but may result in gastrointestinal blockage that could be life-threatening.

“Regardless of what your pet eats, we recommend checking in with your vet before heading to the emergency room,” Dr. O’Bell advised.

Another possible harm to our pets comes from efforts to clear snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks.

“Ice melt can burn dogs’ paws,” said Dr. O’Bell. “You can buy pet-safe ice melt, but if you don’t have it or are walking your dog in areas beyond your home, consider using boots or other foot coverings.”

For dogs, or those who may be at risk to bark, nipping, or even biting, Angell experts recommend ensuring that they have a safe place to escape busy holiday gatherings, like a crate or quiet room with their favorite toys, blankets, and other items. The same is true for cats who do not like crowds—let them hide where they like.

It is also important to take steps to ensure that dogs are okay with four-legged visitors. If you know there is a fractious history between dog “relatives,” think about kenneling your dog rather than bringing them.

For more pet safety holiday tips, visit the link here.

