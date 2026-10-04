15-year-old Mass. student dies after being ejected from car in crash

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A 15-year-old student from Uxbridge High School has died after being ejected from a car in a crash Saturday night, police said.

Uxbridge emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 685 Chocolog Road. According to police, the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Three individuals were located at the scene.

The 15-year-old student from Uxbridge who was ejected was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Uxbridge Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department at 508-278-7755.

“Please keep this family, our students, and our entire Uxbridge community in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” said Chief Marc Montminy in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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