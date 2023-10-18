Hit-and-run driver who struck girl on bike turns herself in to East Bridgewater police

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The hit-and-run driver accused of striking a girl who was riding her bike through the parking lot of an elementary school over the weekend surrendered to police on Tuesday night.

Boston 25 was at the police station Tuesday night when the suspected hit-and-run driver pulled into the parking lot and turned herself in to police.

Police said the 62-year-old woman from Florida will be summonsed to Brockton District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Police said the woman has relatives in the area.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and bicyclist in the area of 143 Bedford Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday found an 11-year-old girl who had been pushed about 60 feet by an SUV across the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

East Bridgewater Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Juvenile Bicyclist Credit: East Bridgewater Police Department

The girl’s mother was called to the scene and declined medical transportation on behalf of her daughter. Police said the girl had been riding through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the rear parking lot.

A subsequent investigation revealed that a blue SUV, possibly a 2023-2024 blue Lexus NX, entered the Central School parking lot from Central Street and attempted to use the parking lot as a cut-through to Bedford Street when the driver collided with the girl.

Police said the driver, a woman wearing blue hospital scrubs, exited her vehicle and spoke to the girl before leaving the parking lot.

East Bridgewater hit-and-run suspect (East Bridgewater Police Department)

The vehicle is not believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, investigators noted.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

