Historic New Hampshire home is free to buyers... with one catch

RYE, NH — A historic Rye, New Hampshire house may soon be history. The new owner wants to redevelop the property but preservationists like Alex Herlihy, the town historian hope to save this old house through unconventional means

“Obviously, if nobody takes this house the only option is to demolish it,” says Herlihy. “It isn’t like living in the past but it brings the past into the present for us.”

He says the 1826 Colonial has character and is a part of our New England heritage

“Not everybody wants to tear down all the houses and live in a McMansion and that’s the key,” says Herlihy

After a lackluster local campaign, the 1826 colonial is going viral on social media

The new owner bought this house and wants to build a new one. But instead of destroying this historic gem, he decided to give it away for free.

With a catch... someone has to move it.

Herlihy says that’s actually a good option. He knows first hand. He moved his own house nearly 50 years ago.

“So dismantling it, moving it and reassembling it as i did in 1975 is very feasible. Post and beam houses come apart very easily,’ described Herlihy. “And this is a gem it’s got beautiful raised paneling inside and one of those box winder staircases.”

But unless someone steps in to save the beautiful 1826 Colonial, the New Hampshire home that has weathered more than 200 winters may have seen its last.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group