Hingham Police searching for suspect accused of attacking patrons at Derby Street Shops

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a Vermont man they say violently attacked two people at a popular shopping plaza on Monday.

Hingham Police issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Mark Buntrock of 248 S Windsor Street in South Royalton, Vermont. He is being charged with two counts of assault and battery.

Officers responding to the Derby Street Shops for a report of a disturbance were informed that a male suspect, later identified as Buntrock, walked up to two unsuspecting people and struck them, causing them to fall to the ground, according to investigators.

Both victims sustained minor injuries.

The victims were not together and each alleged assault happened in a different location. Both victims say they didn’t know the suspect.

Buntrock was last seen running towards Derby Street.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or comes in contact with him is asked to call Hingham Police.

