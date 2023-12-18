Hingham Elementary School evacuated after tree falls on computer lab

A Hingham Elementary School was evacuated after a Monday storm caused a tree to fall on the school.

In a letter sent to parents and students by Plymouth River School Principal Gregory Lamothe, the tree damaged the computer lab ceiling.

All students were transported to Hingham High School via Hingham Public Schools buses and no students or staff were near the computer lab when the tree fell.

“Both PRS and HHS administrators will be at the high school to accompany the students until the normal dismissal time of 2:30 pm. Walkers will require a parent or guardian to pick them up at the high school,” the letter said.

Students in the KIA aftercare program will be transported to East Elementary where they will complete their scheduled school day and/or after-school activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group