Woman hospitalized following two-vehicle pedestrian crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A woman has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Bridgewater.

According to both Bridgewater police and fire chiefs, first responders responded to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Bedford Street around 6:40 p.m. to reports of a vehicle crash.

Once on the scene, crews found an injured woman, alongside two vehicles that were damaged from an apparent crash. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where her condition remains unknown.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that one vehicle may have failed to stop at a stop sign striking the other, causing the pedestrian to then be struck,” officials say.

Both drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, and Bridgewater police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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