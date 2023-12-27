Hingham Apple Store crash suspect accused of not charging GPS, held pending mental evaluation

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver accused of intentionally crashing into a Hingham Apple Store in 2022, killing one man and injuring several others, was back in court Wednesday for violating terms of his bail and was held pending an evaluation, according to officials.

54-year-old Bradley Rein was ordered by Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan to be committed to a Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Facility for further evaluation over a 20-day period after he allegedly didn’t charge his GPS monitoring bracelet. This is not the first time Rein has reportedly forgotten to charge his GPS monitor, as a similar incident happened back in September.

He was out on bail, facing multiple charges in connection to the deadly crash, including second-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say on December 22 just after 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts Probation Services Electronic Monitoring Program (ELMO) was alerted that Rein’s GPS monitoring bracelet had lost power.

ELMO staffers left six voicemails on Rein’s phone in an attempt to contact him, according to officials, and Hingham Police also were unable to contact him after arriving at his residence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rein and he was taken into custody on Friday.

In addition to a mental health evaluation, Rein was also ordered to be held without bail subject to a ruling on the motion to revoke bail, which is scheduled for January 16, 2024.

In November 2022, a car driven by Rein crashed into the front of a Derby Street store, killing Kevin Bradley Jr. and injuring 19 others. Prosecutors allege Rein accelerated the car at 60 mph before impact with no signs of stepping on the break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

