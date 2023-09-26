DA: Bail revoked for driver in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash after failing to charge GPS bracelet

HINGHAM, Mass. — The man accused of busting through the glass storefront of an Apple Store in Hingham had his bail revoked on Tuesday for an alleged probation violation.

Bradley Rein, 54, of Hingham, was out on home confinement for numerous charges stemming from a 2022 crash at Derby Street that killed one person and seriously injured several others.

The DA’s office says Rein failed to charge a GPS monitoring bracelet over the weekend, violating the terms of his probation, which included surrendering his passport, not leaving the state, and not being allowed to drive a car or own weapons.

Hingham Police were notified contact had been lost with the device and made numerous visits to Rein’s home to order him to turn the bracelet on, according to authorities.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Apple Store crash

On Monday, the state obtained a probation warrant and took him into custody.

Rein appeared in Plymouth Superior Court Tuesday and had his bail revoked for 60 days.

In November 2022, a car driven by Rein crashed into the front of a Derby Street store killing Kevin Bradley Jr. and injuring 19 others. Prosecutors allege Rein accelerated the car at 60 mph before impact with no signs of stepping on the break.

He will be back in court on October 20.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2023 Cox Media Group