Police seeking suspect accused of stabbing man in NH parking garage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of a daytime stabbing over the weekend.

25-year-old Analeysa Pringle is facing a First Degree Assault charge, according to Manchester Police.

On October 26 around 2:15 p.m., authorities say they received a report of an argument at Victory Park. Responding officers were met by a large group of people who said someone had been stabbed.

Police found a 54-year-old male victim with blood on his clothing and cuts on his back. The victim claims he got into a fight with a man in the parking garage and during the fight, a woman and her dog came up behind him.

The victim thought he had been bitten by the dog but later realized he had been stabbed.

He was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A subsequent investigation determined Pringle to be a prime suspect.

Anyone with information about Pringle’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

