Man facing second-degree murder charge for Manchester homicide, AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a man they say admitted to killing a Manchester resident on Wednesday morning.

39-year-old Ramadhani Idrisa Kiki was charged with one count of second -degree murder.

According to Attorney General John Formella, officers responding to 434 Union Street around 7:43 a.m. for a report of a disturbance found Kiki on the corner of Union and Merrimack Street covered in blood and announcing he had murdered someone.

Police transported Kiki to an area hospital.

Investigators then entered apartment 303 at the Union Street address and found 60-year-old Derek Jones Sr. lying dead on the floor.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Jones Sr. cause of death was “multiple sharp force objects” and manner of death was homicide.

Kiki remains hospitalized and with non life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

