Dog rescued after crawling into NH catch basin

PELHAM, N.H. — A local dog walker made a peculiar discovery on Tuesday morning.

A drain catch basin she was passing, usually used to collect stormwater and runoff, had collected something unexpected.

The dog walker noticed a pooch named Jack trapped at the bottom of the basin.

Pelham Animal Control Officer Caprigno and Corporal DeRoche responded to the scene, removed the catch basin crate, and rescued the dog.

Jack was uninjured and quickly returned to his owner. The pup had apparently crawled through the drainage pipe on the property into the basin.

“He didn’t appear to be concerned about the predicament he put himself in,” Pelham Animal Control said.

Pelham nh dog rescue

