High wind watch in effect for parts of Mass. and Rhode Island

A high wind watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts and the entire state of Rhode Island from late Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

The watch is in effect for parts of Middlesex County, Essex County, Norfolk County, Bristol County, Plymouth County, Barnstable County, and Dukes County.

The National Weather Service warns that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Up to three inches of rain is expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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