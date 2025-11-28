Massachusetts High School football championships: who’s playing, times, and dates

Following the Thanksgiving Day games, some teams are getting ready for the MIAA Super Bowl.

16 teams, 8 divisions, 8 champions. The games will start next week, beginning next Thursday, December 4th running until Saturday, December 6th.

Here’s the schedule and matchups by date below:

Thursday, December 4th

5 p.m.: Division 7 — No. 1 Cohasset (9-2) vs. No. 2 Amesbury (11-0)

7:45 p.m.: Division 6 — No. 1 Norwell (9-2) vs. No. 3 Fairhaven (10-1)

Friday, December 5th

5 p.m.: Division 5 — No. 1 Shawsheen (11-0) vs. No. 2 Foxborough (9-2)

7:45 p.m.: Division 3 — No. 1 King Philip (11-0) vs. No. 7 North Attleborough (9-2)

Saturday, December 6th

10 a.m.: Division 8 — No. 3 West Boylston (9-2) vs. No. 4 Randolph (11-0)

12:45 p.m.: Division 4 — No. 1 Scituate (10-1) vs. No. 2 Tewksbury (11-0)

3:30 p.m.: Division 2 — No. 1 Catholic Memorial (9-2) vs. No. 2 Bishop Feehan (10-1)

6:15 p.m.: Division 1 — No. 1 St. John’s Prep (11-0) vs. No. 3 Xaverian (9-2)

