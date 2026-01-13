High-ranking Boston police official sues Commissioner Cox after alleged retaliation

BOSTON — A high-ranking Boston police official has filed a lawsuit against Commissioner Michael Cox, alleging retaliation after uncovering widespread fraud in the department’s paid-detail system.

In a new complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court, longtime department veteran Marcus Eddings claims Cox demoted him from superintendent to deputy superintendent after he reported evidence of 693 violations involving 43 officers in the paid-detail program.

According to the filing, some violations were backed by video evidence.

Eddings alleges that Cox told him to stop investigating, warning that further scandals would give the department “another black eye” and harm Cox’s legacy.

“At this time, another BPD official told Eddings that the Department could not realistically fire 15-25 officers,” the lawsuit states.

Despite that, Eddings continued his probe, which he says led to his demotion on January 20, 2024.

The suit alleges a violation of the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act and tortious interference by Cox, claiming the demotion was motivated by retaliation and personal hostility.

Eddings is seeking reinstatement as superintendent, compensatory and punitive damages for lost income, emotional distress, and reputational harm, and attorney’s fees and injunctive relief to enforce whistleblower protections.

In a statement in response to the lawsuit, the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News, “Due to pending litigation, we would decline comment.”

The lawsuit states that Eddings joined the department in 1996, working in various roles, including patrol force, drug control, youth violence, internal affairs, and homicide, before a string of promotions that landed him the superintendent job in 2019.

The case is calling for a jury trial.

