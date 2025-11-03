BPD Commissioner Cox responds to calls by Karen Read’s lawyer to be placed on ‘Brady list’

Karen Read’s defense attorney Alan Jackson sent Mayor Michelle Wu a scathing letter calling on Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to be placed on the ‘Brady List.’

The list is used by prosecutors to track police officers who have engaged in misconduct or have credibility issues.

“What I need is to not be asked this question ever again pertaining to anything to do with the police department, my condolences to the O’Keefe family for what they’ve gone through because we did lose a department member, but outside of that, this has nothing to do with us and I am not going to speak on this again.” BPD Commissioner Cox told Boston 25 News on Monday.

Commissioner Cox also shut down allegations that he would be stepping down after the election.

“I am denying that rumor,” said Commissioner Cox.

