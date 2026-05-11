Hidden dessert speakeasy opens in Kendall Square

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A new dessert speakeasy has opened in Kendall Square in Cambridge.

Alice & Monarch is a two-story concept featuring Alice, a modern Italian-Mediterranean taverna upstairs, and Monarch, a hidden dessert speakeasy and cocktail lounge below.

Tucked away down a corridor, Monarch opens into a moody, design-forward lounge centered around elevated desserts, inventive cocktails, and vibrant energy.

“Alice is deeply personal to me,” said owner Daniel Roughan. “It’s named for my great-grandmother, and everything about it — from the warmth of the space to the menu — is meant to feel like coming home. Monarch is where we let our creativity stretch a bit further. It’s more playful, more intimate, and gives us a chance to surprise people.”

The downstairs bar and lounge seats 85 guests and also includes a tucked-away private dining room designed to create a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience.

“This is a culmination of everything I’ve learned over the past 25 years,” said Executive Chef and Partner Brian Kevorkian. “Alice is about honoring classic flavors and executing them at the highest level, while Monarch allows us to push boundaries — especially with desserts. We’re building something that feels both grounded and unexpected.”

Roughan opened Alice in honor of his mother, and it took more than three years to bring the restaurant to life.

The dessert program at Monarch features dishes such as a reimagined affogato made with house-made bread ice cream, a baked Alaska with English pea ice cream and kaffir lime, and “The Atom,” a visually striking dessert inspired by MIT’s scientific identity.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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