‘He’s not a guy that deserves this’: Worker found dead behind Framingham shopping plaza identified

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Tears and hugs as friends come together bringing flowers, candles, and balloons to mourn to loss of the worker found dead behind a Framingham shopping plaza over the weekend.

The body of 30-year-old Anthony Junior Lopez was found Saturday night in a trash area behind Hot Table, the business where he worked, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

A friend and former girlfriend can’t believe he’s gone.

“Devastating. He’s not a guy that deserves this at all. I never would have imagined this,” said Monica Thompson, Lopez’s ex-girlfriend.

Lopez’s death is being investigated as an apparent homicide after authorities said he suffered obvious signs of trauma.

“You have to be really evil to do something like that to someone,” said Alex Alis a former co-worker.

Former co-workers say Lopez was the father of a young son, a hard worker, and always put others first leaving a smile on their face.

“Even if the day was going bad I would always turn to him and he would always cheer me up. Like if there was a bad tip or something he’d be like it’s OK keep going, it’ll be fine,” said Ava Rodriguez a former co-worker.

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a ruling on the cause of death is pending.

An investigation is underway by Ryan’s office, State Police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office, and Framingham Police.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something unusual in the area of 1 Worcester Road on Saturday night is asked to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

