Homicide investigation continues after body of worker found behind Framingham shopping plaza

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A 30-year-old man was found dead near a dumpster behind a popular shopping plaza in Framingham on Saturday night.

The death of the man, whose name hasn’t been released, is being investigated as an apparent homicide and police are looking for leads on any unusual activity.

The Framingham Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the victim was an employee at one of the businesses at Shoppers World on Worcester Road but they haven’t said which one.

They said the man had been working Saturday night.

Police responded to the area around 10 p.m. and found the employee’s body with obvious signs of trauma.

Shopper’s World is just off Route 9 and draws hundreds of shoppers daily.

Some regular ones were stunned to hear about the apparent homicide.

“I generally think of this area to be a very safe and good place to be so hearing this is disturbing and kind of shocking,” Andrew Ghobrial, of Southboro, said.

Shopper Mena Bakhit added, “I’ve been coming here for 30 years and have never heard anything like this happen in this area.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Framingham police with the homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something unusual in the area of 1 Worcester Road is asked to call Framingham police at 508-532-5923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

