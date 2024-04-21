Homicide investigation underway after body of Framingham worker found in business’ trash area

FRAMINGHAM, Mass — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a worker in Framingham was found behind the business Saturday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Sunday.

Framingham police responded to a business on Worcester Road around 10:00 p.m. after a deceased man was found in the trash area behind a building, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Officials say the victim is around 30 years old and had been working at the business last night. The man, who has not been identified, had obvious trauma to his body, the DA’s office says.

“The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “This investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police.”

Anyone with information about the crime or who saw something unusual in the area of 1 Worcester Road Saturday night is urged to call Framingham police at 508-532-5923.

According to Google Maps, the business at 1 Worcester Road is an Olive Garden restaurant.

