Here’s what you favorite Halloween candy says about you

DEDHAM, Mass. — Do you have a sweet tooth? Then you probably enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween.

In celebration of the spooky holiday, the team at the seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween broke down what your favorite candy says about you.

Peanut butter treats

People consider you “quite bold”

Radiate confidence

Positive

Independent

Natural leader

Fruity gummies

Chatty

Energetic

Proud

Friendly

Disorganized

Peanuts and caramel

People pleaser

Hospitable

Empathetic

Loyal

Always do the right thing

Tangy and sweet candy

Kind

Laid-back

Easy-going

Fun to be around

Enjoys nights with friends

Candy corn

Love-hate personality

Polarizing figure

Strong feelings

Honest

Outspoken

Sour treats

Wildcard

Live on the edge

Rash decisionmaker

Life of the party

Loves attention

Chocolate

Low-maintenance

Wise

Logical

Doesn’t like change

Keeps to yourself

Licorice

Old-school style

Fan of all things vintage

Rather stay in than go out

Soft-spoken

Humble

Good vibes

Boston 25′s Gene Lavanchy, Nicole Gabe, Shiri Spear, and Catherine Parrotta revealed their favorite Halloween candy on the Thursday Morning News show and learned what it said about their personalities.

Gene is a fan of Hershey chocolate bars, Catherine loves Peanut M&M’s, Shiri enjoys Almond Joy, and Nicole’s go-to is Reese’s Cups.

