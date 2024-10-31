Here’s what you favorite Halloween candy says about you

DEDHAM, Mass. — Do you have a sweet tooth? Then you probably enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween.
In celebration of the spooky holiday, the team at the seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween broke down what your favorite candy says about you.
Peanut butter treats
- People consider you “quite bold”
- Radiate confidence
- Positive
- Independent
- Natural leader
Fruity gummies
- Chatty
- Energetic
- Proud
- Friendly
- Disorganized
Peanuts and caramel
- People pleaser
- Hospitable
- Empathetic
- Loyal
- Always do the right thing
Tangy and sweet candy
- Kind
- Laid-back
- Easy-going
- Fun to be around
- Enjoys nights with friends
Candy corn
- Love-hate personality
- Polarizing figure
- Strong feelings
- Honest
- Outspoken
Sour treats
- Wildcard
- Live on the edge
- Rash decisionmaker
- Life of the party
- Loves attention
Chocolate
- Low-maintenance
- Wise
- Logical
- Doesn’t like change
- Keeps to yourself
Licorice
- Old-school style
- Fan of all things vintage
- Rather stay in than go out
- Soft-spoken
- Humble
- Good vibes
Boston 25′s Gene Lavanchy, Nicole Gabe, Shiri Spear, and Catherine Parrotta revealed their favorite Halloween candy on the Thursday Morning News show and learned what it said about their personalities.
Gene is a fan of Hershey chocolate bars, Catherine loves Peanut M&M’s, Shiri enjoys Almond Joy, and Nicole’s go-to is Reese’s Cups.
