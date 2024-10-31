Local

Here’s what you favorite Halloween candy says about you

By Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Do you have a sweet tooth? Then you probably enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween.

In celebration of the spooky holiday, the team at the seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween broke down what your favorite candy says about you.

Peanut butter treats

  • People consider you “quite bold”
  • Radiate confidence
  • Positive
  • Independent
  • Natural leader

Fruity gummies

  • Chatty
  • Energetic
  • Proud
  • Friendly
  • Disorganized

Peanuts and caramel

  • People pleaser
  • Hospitable
  • Empathetic
  • Loyal
  • Always do the right thing

Tangy and sweet candy

  • Kind
  • Laid-back
  • Easy-going
  • Fun to be around
  • Enjoys nights with friends

Candy corn

  • Love-hate personality
  • Polarizing figure
  • Strong feelings
  • Honest
  • Outspoken

Sour treats

  • Wildcard
  • Live on the edge
  • Rash decisionmaker
  • Life of the party
  • Loves attention

Chocolate

  • Low-maintenance
  • Wise
  • Logical
  • Doesn’t like change
  • Keeps to yourself

Licorice

  • Old-school style
  • Fan of all things vintage
  • Rather stay in than go out
  • Soft-spoken
  • Humble
  • Good vibes

Boston 25′s Gene Lavanchy, Nicole Gabe, Shiri Spear, and Catherine Parrotta revealed their favorite Halloween candy on the Thursday Morning News show and learned what it said about their personalities.

Gene is a fan of Hershey chocolate bars, Catherine loves Peanut M&M’s, Shiri enjoys Almond Joy, and Nicole’s go-to is Reese’s Cups.

