Here’s the MBTA’s service schedule for Marathon Monday in Boston

BOSTON — The MBTA announced their service schedule for the 2025 Boston Marathon on April 21.

“Every year, the MBTA supports the Boston Marathon with increased service to accommodate spectators and runners,” a transit spokesperson wrote in a press release. “To manage potential overcrowding, the MBTA will strategically deploy additional personnel to assist with passenger flow, boarding and disembarking, and maintaining a safe environment for everyone.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

Station Closures :

· For public safety reasons, Copley Station is closed for the entire day on April 21. Riders are instead encouraged to use Arlington (serving all Green Line branches), Prudential (Green Line E branch), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line B, C, and D branches), or Back Bay on the Orange Line.

· From approximately 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., above-ground Green Line stops at South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch) will be closed.

· Services at stations near the finish line may be temporarily closed or adjusted at the MBTA’s discretion in the interest of public safety.

Service Information :

· The Green, Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate a regular weekday schedule on April 21 with additional service before and after the race.

· Most bus routes will operate a special Saturday schedule on April 21 with some routes detoured to accommodate the Marathon and other festivities. Routes 1, 7, 501, and 504 will operate with increased service on April 21.

· All Commuter Rail lines will operate a regular weekday schedule on April 21. There will be a special Marathon Monday schedule in effect on the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line offering additional inbound and outbound trips with more information on mbta.com in the near future.

· All ferry and RIDE paratransit services will operate a regular weekday schedule. The RIDE may be detoured to accommodate the Marathon and related events.

· Bicycles are prohibited onboard all MBTA subway vehicles (including folding bicycles) for the entire day on April 21. Additionally, bikes and scooters (including folding ones) will not be allowed on board Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line trains starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, through end of service on April 21 due to anticipated extra Marathon ridership. Backpacks, coolers, cans, bottles, and large items are not permitted at the Marathon.

Paying Fares :

· For pay-as-you-go travel on bus and subway, riders can tap a contactless credit/debit card, mobile phone, or watch that has a mobile wallet to pay their fare. More information is available at mbta.com/TapToRide.

· For subway and bus travel for those not using contactless payments, the MBTA recommends loading at least $5 on a CharlieCard on Marathon Monday, which is enough fare for a round trip on the subway.

· For those traveling to the Boston area, a 7-day Commuter Rail Zone 1A pass might be the most useful – the MBTA’s 7-day passes are $22.50 and provide unlimited travel for a week from the date of purchase on the subway, buses, Commuter Rail Zone 1A, and Charlestown and East Boston ferries.

· For more information on paying fares, visit mbta.com/fares and mbta.com/Marathon.

Parking Information :

· Riders planning to park in an MBTA garage or lot on April 21 should allow additional travel time and note that some garages and lots may fill very quickly due to heavy parking demand.

Safety:

The MBTA says a dedicated team of leaders from various departments will be monitoring the system throughout the day in the Emergency Operations Center, ready to troubleshoot any unforeseen issues that may arise.

The Transit Police Department will also continue to monitor the system with robust support available as needed. TPD will deploy every available asset at strategic locations to ensure a safe commuting environment for the riding public.

Visit mbta.com/Marathon for a complete list of changes.

