Here are your early voting locations for the City of Boston

BOSTON — Election day is a little more than three weeks away.

With that, the Boston Election Department announced on Friday that early voting for residents begins on October 19 through November 1.

The Museum of Fine Arts and the Institute of Contemporary Art will both serve as early voting locations. City Hall is Boston’s primary early voting site, with voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“A museum at the intersection of contemporary art and civic life, the ICA is where Bostonians gather to share experiences, conversations and reflections on the ideas and issues of our time,” said Kelly Gifford, Deputy Director of the ICA. “We are thrilled that the City of Boston has selected the ICA as an early voting location and welcome all registered Boston residents to visit the ICA for early voting this fall.”

Neighborhood early voting locations will be available throughout the city from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends (October 19-20 and 26-27), 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, (October 22 and 29), and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays (October 24 and 31).

Other locations can be found at this link, along with dates and times.

Boston early voting locations (City of Boston)

The State Election on November 5 will determine the outcome of several state and federal races, including President.

Voters will decide locally on 5 different ballot questions and a sixth public policy question will appear in State Representative Districts 2, 10, and 14.

For information on how to vote by mail prior to Election Day, click here.

