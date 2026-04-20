‘Heightened, threatened environment’: Authorities highlight security ahead of Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Members of the Massachusetts Police State Police and the FBI gathered to highlight security plans ahead of the 130th Boston Marathon.

This is only one of the many events that Massachusetts will be hosting this year, as the state is also expected to host the World Cup and the America’s 250th birthday.

“At the end of the day, I’d also be mindful that despite these events, were going to be focused and on our eye is never off on keeping the entirety of the Commonwealth safe,” said Colonel Jeff Noble from the MSP.

“We do that, and we simply plan for these events on top of the existing job that we all have.

For people heading down, there are some prohibited items to leave at home including bags, coolers, suitcases, packages, large blankets, costumes, props, fireworks, and weapons.

Personal items that are left unattended will act as a distraction for officers, said Colonel Jeff Noble. Flight restrictions are also in place along the course for drones, it’s a “no drone zone.”

“It’s incumbent for everyone to leave the drones at home, if they see something say something it’s those little things that can make a big difference that can actually lead to saving lives,” said FBI Special Agent Ted Docks.

The priority of the FBI is always the safety and security of the public, he said, and at this time there is no specific or credible threat for the race.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with the meticulous planning and coordination that has been conducted for this year’s race,” said FBI Special Agent Ted Docks.

“However, we are in a heightened, threatened environment so with that I’ll tell you were not taking anything for granted,” he said.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force is the backbone of that effort, agents, analysts, and officers have been collecting and sharing information about any threats that may emerge.

“We have a multi-layered security plan that’s in effect right now, it’s a very coordinated partnership between multiple partners, state police, federal partners, The National Guard, local police, and private partners,” said Noble.

“This is a great day for Massachusetts, it’s a great day for the Commonwealth, it’s a great day for America It’s our honor to be here today along with our partners to do everything we can do ensure a safe and successful day for all,” said Noble.

As notable figures like Chelsea Clinton are scheduled to participate in the marathon, police have made sure their security plans are set in stone to protect everyone running.

“We are very proud to host a large number of dignitaries that are going to be running today, and we have security plans that are in place, but it takes a very coordinated effort,” he said.

“It’s our obligation to maintain security for every step along this route.”

Members of the Massachusetts State Police are also running for Cops for Kids with Cancer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group