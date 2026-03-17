‘Heck of a boom’: Large pine tree falls on Wakefield home during windstorm

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Wakefield homeowner and her sister are safe after a large pine tree fell on their house overnight as a storm brought powerful wind gusts.

Strong winds are likely to blame for the tree uprooting on Monday into Tuesday at the house on Wiley Street.

Homeowner Cheryl Robinson said she was fast asleep inside when she heard a loud noise.

“I woke up, and I said that was one heck of a boom.” Robinson said, noting that it sounded like a “clap of thunder.”

Seconds later, Robinson could hear her sister upstairs yelling about the damage.

Robinson explained, “She said there’s a tree that went through the house. Wiped out the bathroom and the kitchen cabinets, and all the dishes went down. It was a mess upstairs, but the lower levels are fine.”

The tree hit the backside of the home and the roof. The top of it landed in the front yard.

Robinson said her sister is bedridden and was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

“She hasn’t been hurt, no one got hurt,” Robinson added.

Keith’s Tree is working to remove the tree from the home.

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