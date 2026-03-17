Town-by-town reports: List of strongest wind gusts in Mass. from Monday-Tuesday storm

MILTON, Mass. — A storm brought soaking rain and strong wind gusts that caused widespread damage in Massachusetts on Monday into Tuesday.

Tens of thousands were without power on Tuesday morning after the windswept rainstorm blew through the Bay State, downing trees and power lines in many communities.

Attleboro tree down

At least one gust of wind topped 80 mph during the peak of the storm.

Below is a town-by-town list of notable wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service:

Blue Hills Observatory in Milton: 81 mph

North Dighton: 65 mph

Marshfield: 63 mph

Boston: 62 mph

Worcester: 61 mph

Hull: 56 mph

Woods Hole: 54 mph

Sandwich: 45 mph

Martha’s Vineyard: 43 mph

Duxbury: 42 mph

Barnstable: 41 mph

Quincy 41 mph

Bliss Corner: 40 mph

Wellfleet: 39 mph

Dennis: 39 mph

Plymouth: 39 mph

Hingham: 39 mph

Hyannis: 38 mph

Nantucket: 38 mph

Chatham: 38 mph

Easthampton: 37 mph

Norwood: 37 mph

Gloucester: 36 mph

Lexington: 36 mph

Mansfield: 35 mph

Beverly: 35 mph

Swampscott: 35 mph

Provincetown: 35 mph

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

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