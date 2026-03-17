Town-by-town reports: List of strongest wind gusts in Mass. from Monday-Tuesday storm

MILTON, Mass. — A storm brought soaking rain and strong wind gusts that caused widespread damage in Massachusetts on Monday into Tuesday.
Tens of thousands were without power on Tuesday morning after the windswept rainstorm blew through the Bay State, downing trees and power lines in many communities.
At least one gust of wind topped 80 mph during the peak of the storm.
Below is a town-by-town list of notable wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service:
- Blue Hills Observatory in Milton: 81 mph
- North Dighton: 65 mph
- Marshfield: 63 mph
- Boston: 62 mph
- Worcester: 61 mph
- Hull: 56 mph
- Woods Hole: 54 mph
- Sandwich: 45 mph
- Martha’s Vineyard: 43 mph
- Duxbury: 42 mph
- Barnstable: 41 mph
- Quincy 41 mph
- Bliss Corner: 40 mph
- Wellfleet: 39 mph
- Dennis: 39 mph
- Plymouth: 39 mph
- Hingham: 39 mph
- Hyannis: 38 mph
- Nantucket: 38 mph
- Chatham: 38 mph
- Easthampton: 37 mph
- Norwood: 37 mph
- Gloucester: 36 mph
- Lexington: 36 mph
- Mansfield: 35 mph
- Beverly: 35 mph
- Swampscott: 35 mph
- Provincetown: 35 mph
For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.
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