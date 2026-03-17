Trees crash down on homes in many Mass. communities as storm brings howling winds

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Many Massachusetts residents woke up to damage caused by toppled trees on Tuesday morning after an overnight storm brought soaking rain and howling winds to the region.

The highest gust recorded during the storm was 81 mph at the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton, but other powerful gusts wreaked havoc on communities from the North Shore to the South Coast.

Tens of thousands were also without power after the storm blew through.

In Wakefield, a downed tree struck the roof of a home on Wiley Street.

Wakefield tree down

“I woke up to what I thought was just a clap of thunder," homeowner Cheryl Robinson said. “There’s a tree that went through the house. It wiped out the bathroom, the kitchen cabinets, and all the dishes went down.”

Robinson told Boston 25 News that no one was hurt, but her bedridden sister had to be carried out of the home and was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as a precaution.

In Attleboro, a tree crashed down on a home on Thatcher Street.

Attleboro tree down

Crews were also busy responding to downed trees in Milton, where part of Canton Avenue was closed for hours on Tuesday morning. One tree yanked down power lines, knocking out power to homes and traffic signals.

Boston 25 News also spotted toppled trees on Crest Street in Dover and Roberts Road in Wilmington.

There were no reported injuries from the storm damage.

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