Bellingham police seek suspect after alleged home break-in, assault

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident.

Around 12:37 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of South Main Street and Mann Street for a report of a residential breaking and entering.

Upon arrival, police were told that a suspect climbed through a window and assaulted one of the residents.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall, skinny Black man between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Bellingham Police Department said it has increased patrols in the area throughout the day and overnight hours. Detectives are canvassing the area for possible evidence and surveillance footage.

Police are asking residents to make sure exterior doors and windows are secured, particularly during overnight hours.

Residents are also asked to check security camera footage for any activity between 11 p.m. on August 14, 2026, and 1:30 a.m. on August 15, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Detectives@bellinghamma.org or the Bellingham Police Department at (508) 966-1212. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can call (508) 657-2863.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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