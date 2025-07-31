Heavy police presence after suspect hijacks truck, crashes near Encore Casino in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — The hijacking and crash of what appears to be a Republic Services trash truck has closed a bridge near the Encore Casino in Everett.

Everett Police tell Boston 25 the incident began when someone stole a vehicle before crashing it in front of the casino.

The suspect then reportedly hijacked a truck and crashed it on the Alford Street Bridge, police say.

Broadway is currently shut down in both directions.

Police could be seen surrounding a Republic Services trash truck and putting up yellow crime scene tape around the crashed vehicle.

Encore Trash Truck crash

A Boston police officer at the scene of the crash told Boston 25 News the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad is on its way to the scene.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Republic Services for comment. The trash services company and Teamsters Local 25 Union have been in a dispute over a new contract for the last several weeks.

Boston police tell Boston 25 News that they are responding to the incident but Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police are the primary agencies in charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

