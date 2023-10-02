Beloved Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at age 57 after undisclosed health issue

BOSTON — A beloved former Red Sox pitcher passed away on Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox announced that Tim Wakefield died at the age of 57 after an undisclosed health issue.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield,” the team said. “Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family.”

Wakefield spent 29 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, special assistant, and broadcaster.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Obit-Wakefield Baseball FILE - Boston Red Sox starter Tim Wakefield works in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, June 27, 2009. Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday, Oct. 1 2023, (AP Photo/John Bazemore file) (John Bazemore/AP)

Early Thursday, there was a lot of discussion on social media after Wakefield’s former teammate, Curt Schilling, discussed his health on his podcast without the family’s permission.

“It’s a rare occurrence for a two-time World Series Champion’s extraordinary personality to shine even brighter than their illustrious career,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Tim was undeniably an exceptional pitcher, but what truly set him apart was the ease with which he connected with people. He was an extraordinary pitcher, an incredible broadcaster, and someone who exemplified every humanitarian quality in the dictionary. I will miss my friend more than anything and can only aspire to live as genuinely and honorably as he did.”

The team did not specify the health condition the knuckleballer was dealing with.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Wakefield was a mainstay in Boston’s pitching staff for 17 seasons, helping the Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. The infielder-turned-knuckleballer is the over 120-year-old franchise’s leader in innings pitched (3,006) and ranks third among Boston pitchers in wins (186).

“It’s one thing to be an outstanding athlete; it’s another to be an extraordinary human being. Tim was both,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “He was a role model on and off the field, giving endlessly to the Red Sox Foundation and being a force for good for everyone he encountered. I felt fortunate to call him a close friend and along with all of us in Red Sox Nation, I know the world was made better because he was in it.”

He retired in 2011 with exactly 200 career wins. He is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group