‘Heartbreaking’: Salem State University student shot, killed in Salem, DA says

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem State University student was shot to death in Salem early Wednesday morning, hours after the city’s Halloween celebrations came to an end, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 22 Forest Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old victim in a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Salem State University President John Keenan identified the young man as Carl Hens Beliard.

Beliard was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Keenan said, “As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Salem shooting investigation

Tucker added, “This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice.”

A Boston 25 News crew on the scene saw at least one bullet hole that shattered the car’s back window. The car was towed away around 5:20 a.m.

Investigators noted that the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act and that there isn’t any ongoing threat to the college community.

Witnesses recalled a great deal of commotion prior to a car crash in the area.

“It initially sounded like firecrackers,” a neighborhood resident told Boston 25. “We were all awake upstairs, and we all ran to the window because we heard the car crash.”

This shooting comes just days after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot on the campus of Worcester State University.

There have been no arrests made in either of the shootings.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Salem police detectives with the investigation into Wednesday’s incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

