Hearing scheduled in Harmony Montgomery wrongful death lawsuit

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A hearing is set in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the father of Harmony Montgomery.

Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, is seeking more than $15 million in damages from Adam Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder for Harmony’s death in 2024.

Investigators believe Harmony was slain in December 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years. Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified that the body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

To this day, Harmony’s body still hasn’t been recovered.

Sorey reached a $2.25 million settlement with the state of New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families in May following a wrongful death lawsuit for the “senseless and preventable death” of Harmony.

The hearing is scheduled for April 10th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

