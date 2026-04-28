‘Heard a bunch of gunshots’: Another shooting near Fitchburg State University rattles students

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police are investigating a shooting near Fitchburg State University on Monday night that injured one person and rattled students living close to campus.

Fitchburg police said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of Clinton Street, near university buildings. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Video from the scene shows how close the shooting occurred to campus buildings. A student who recorded a video described hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a heavy police response.

“So I was up in my room… on the ninth floor, and I heard a bunch of gunshots really loud,” said student Donovan Meehan. “Usually, you hear them in the distance because it’s Fitchburg, but these were way louder. Then I saw like eight police cars whipping down the street.”

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Authorities said no arrests have been made, and investigators do not believe the shooting is connected to the university.

The incident marks the second shooting near Fitchburg State University in as many weeks. Two weeks ago, students were alerted about gunfire at an apartment building near campus, where one person was critically injured.

Some students may hold a protest later Monday, raising concerns about campus safety and what they say is a lack of information about the recent incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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