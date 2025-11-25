Heading to Logan Airport? Brace yourself for the busiest travel day of Thanksgiving week

BOSTON — With Thanksgiving just two days away, millions of Americans are hitting the roads and skies—and airports across the country are bracing for one of the busiest travel periods in years.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, today is expected to be the single busiest flying day of the Thanksgiving travel stretch. The agency says this year could mark the heaviest holiday air travel in 15 years.

At Boston’s Logan International Airport, the outlook is positive: clear skies and good flying weather mean no major weather-related delays for Boston travelers. Still, the early morning hours are expected to be the most hectic.

Travelers are breathing a sigh of relief that flight schedules are back to normal following the recent government shutdown. But the Transportation Security Administration is urging passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure to navigate security lines.

Massport CEO Rich Davey says Logan is ready for the influx, especially with runway construction now complete. However, he warns that patience will be key.

“Give yourself a little extra time. While we have some of the lowest TSA wait times in the United States, we expect, again, with more than a million customers coming through Logan Airport, that wait times will be a little higher,” Davey said.

Parking is available at Logan, but officials recommend using the MBTA Blue and Silver Lines or the Logan Express shuttle service.

And as always, travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

